ROME — Studio71, the multichannel network controlled by German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has forged partnerships with French TV network TF1 Group and Italy’s Mediaset, which have become minority shareholders in the company, forming a European alliance in the Advertising Video On Demand sector.

TF1 has taken a 6.1% stake in Studio71, while Mediaset has taken an initial 5.5% chunk for a combined investment of Euros 53 million ($56 million). ProSiebenSat retains about 70% of Studio71 shares, according to a statement.

The deal values Studio71 at roughly Euros 400 million ($425 million).

The entry of these two top European generalist broadcasters in Studio71 will see Studio71 expand into new territories, setting up local operations in France and Italy. As part of the agreement Studio71 will acquire a strategic minority interest in premium MCN, Finder Studios, which is controlled by TF1 Group. Under the partnership with Mediaset, its Publitalia80 unit will become the exclusive sales agent for Studio71 advertising in Italy.

Each national Studio71 platform will feature content from TF1 and Mediaset’s top rated TV shows as well as content from Studio71’s top creators.

