Fox Sports promises to bring Super Bowl LI viewers into the action as never before with plans to feature replays reconstructed to appear as if they were coming from any player on the field.

For the NFL championship game Feb. 5 in Houston, Fox will use technology developed by Intel to produce the “Be the Player” enhancement, a feature that displays a POV perspective from any player on the field without ever having a physical camera attached to the player. (Pictured above is an example of the QB’s view captured at last month’s Foster Farms Bowl matchup between Indiana and Utah.)

Intel’s 360 Replay technology synthesizes a player’s view to let plays be recreated in 3D space. For Super Bowl LI, Fox Sports and Intel are using an array of 38 cameras positioned around NRG Stadium to capture the video necessary to generate the POV replays, which will take about two minutes each to compile.

“From the beginning, seeing and breaking down the play from the player’s point of view is the undiscovered country of sports broadcasting,” said Michael Davies, Fox Sports senior VP of field and technical operations. “This broadcast enhancement is like no other — it literally brings the audience down to the viewpoint of the player at the critical decision-making moment.”

Fox Sports says it may use up to 20 “Be the Player” replays during the Super Bowl. The broadcaster’s Super Bowl LI production will use three production trucks and more than 30 cameras to deliver more than 20 hours of programming daily from Discovery Green in Houston, in addition to the more than 70 cameras at NRG Stadium covering the game.

In November, Fox Sports teamed with GoPro to offer the first POV camera perspectives from the hats of referees working the Big Ten Championship Game.