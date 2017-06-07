Fox Networks Updated Streaming App for Apple TV, iOS Pulls in FX and Nat Geo Shows

Fox Networks Group released an update to the Fox Now app — initially for iOS and fourth-generation Apple TV set-tops — that brings together shows from Fox, FX and National Geographic into one place for the first time on a digital platform.

The Fox Now apps require users to sign in with credentials from a participating pay-TV provider. The new iteration of the “TV Everywhere” platform provides viewers with access to up to 500 hours of content across the network brands, with the latest episodes and full seasons available from shows like Fox’s “Empire,” FX’s “The Americans” and National Geographic’s “Genius.”

Separate FXNow and Nat Geo TV apps will continue to live on, but the new Fox Now provides a hub for the group’s entire lineup of broadcast and cable programming.

Later this month, Fox Now will launch on Roku and Android devices. It will be coming later this year to additional platforms, including the desktop experience for web on Fox.com, legacy Apple TV devices, Xbox gaming consoles, and Amazon Kindle Fire and Fire TV, according to the company.

Unlike previous TV Everywhere apps, Fox Now features full-screen video throughout the app’s user interface to emulate the look and feel of linear TV. In addition, the updated app lets viewers “restart” live TV, to watch their favorite shows from the beginning.

Other new features include a personalized “For You” section as well as curated content grouped by network and genres. The new Fox Profile feature provides customized favorites and recommendations, personalized notifications, access to next episodes in a series, and “continue watching” bookmarks to pick up viewing across multiple devices.

The latest Fox Now app update “represents a significant increase in our capabilities and focus, and ensures our viewers will always have the best experience possible when watching our award-winning television brands,” said Brian Sullivan, president and COO of Fox Networks’ Digital Consumer Group.

Fox Now also supports Apple Single Sign-On, which lets viewers to enter their pay-TV provider login details only once per device in order to access their streaming apps.

To date, the Fox Now apps have been downloaded more than 35 million times. Cable and satellite providers who support access to Fox Now include Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Charter Communications, Verizon Fios and AT&T U-verse.