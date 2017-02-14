20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is bringing its Movie of the Day app to Apple TV: The new app, which is scheduled to go live on the device Tuesday, is going to highlight one movie deal from the studio’s catalog per day. First up is “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” which is going to sell for $7.99.

Other titles going on sale through the app in the coming days include “Deadpool,” “Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters,” “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates” and “Epic.” Deals will be available for 24 hours; each movie will cost between $4.99 and $9.99, and Fox promises savings of up to 75 percent over the regular price.

Sales are still facilitated through iTunes, so consumers will be able to use the app to build their iTunes movie libraries and access them on all if their iOS devices.

Speaking of which: Fox first introduced the Movie of the Day app for iPads and iPhones last May, and the daily deal strategy seems to be working for the studio. Almost 90 percent of the app’s monthly active users check out new deals every day, the studio said Monday.