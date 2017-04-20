Walt Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the second-biggest theatrical earner in the 40-year-old sci-fi franchise, remained in the top spot on both national home video sales charts the week ended April 16.

“Sing,” the computer-animated musical from Universal Pictures about a group of animals that enter a singing contest hosted by a koala seeking to save his theater, rose back up to No. 2 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. The film, out for four weeks, sold nearly 77% as many copies as the new “Star Wars” movie did in its second week of availability.

The 20th Century Fox drama “Hidden Figures,” with a domestic gross of nearly $170 million, debuted at No. 3, also on both charts. The film, hailed by critics, is about African American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the 1960s space race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

“Moana,” the musical fantasy from Walt Disney Pictures, slipped to No. 4 after three weeks at No. 3. The film has now been in the top five for seven weeks.

Paramount’s “Monster Trucks” movie rode its $33.4 million theatrical take to a No. 5 debut on the overall disc sales chart, ahead of Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, the two films’ order was reversed.

NPD research shows that “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” generated 74% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc in its second week of release, down from 83% in week one.

Among new releases, “Hidden Figures” generated 44% of its unit sales from Blu-ray disc, compared to 46% for “Monster Trucks.”

Two other new releases debuted in the top 20 on the NPD charts: the Weinstein Co.’s “Lion,” distributed by Lionsgate, at No. 10 (No. 13, Blu-ray) and the Universal Pictures horror film “The Bye Bye Man” at No. 13 (No. 16, Blu-ray).

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” shot to No. 1 after a week-long delay in its availability at Redbox. Warner’s “Collateral Beauty” rose to No. 2 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over.

Paramount’s “Office Christmas Party,” the previous week’s top rental, slipped to No 3 its second of release.

Two new releases debuted at No. 4 and No. 5, Paramount’s “Monster Trucks” and Lionsgate’s “Lion.”

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 4/16/17:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. Sing

3. Hidden Figures (new)

4. Moana

5. Monster Trucks (new)

6. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

7. Trolls

8. The Secret Life of Pets

9. Doctor Strange

10. Lion (new)

11. Beauty and the Beast: 25th Anniversary Signature Edition

12. Patriots Day

13. The Bye Bye Man (new)

14. Passengers

15. Assassin’s Creed

16. Office Christmas Party

17. Why Him?

18. PAW Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies

19. Hop

20. Hacksaw Ridge

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 4/16/17:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. Collateral Beauty

3. Office Christmas Party

4. Monster Trucks (new)

5. Lion (new)

6. Patriots Day

7. Moana

8. Passengers

9. War on Everyone (new)

10. Trolls

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.

