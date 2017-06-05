Turner’s FilmStruck Movie-Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Players, TVs

FilmStruck, Turner’s subscription video service for indie and classic movies, is now available on Roku devices.

The service launched last November, initially available on the web, Android and iOS devices, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Turner claims FilmStruck offers the largest streaming library of contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films. It’s also the exclusive internet-streaming home to the Criterion Collection of movies.

FilmStruck costs $10.99 per month and is available to new subscribers with a 14-day free trial. Turner hasn’t disclosed how many subscribers it has signed up for the SVOD service.

The FilmStruck library features a regular rotation of films from major Hollywood studios and indie studios. Titles include “Babette’s Feast,” “Blow Out,” “Boyhood,” “Breaker Morant,” “Chicago,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “My Life as a Dog,” “Our Song,” “The Player,” “A Room with a View,” “Seven Samurai,” “The Seventh Seal,” “Thelma & Louise,” “The Times of Harvey Milk” and “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.”

In addition, the service offers archival footage, audio commentaries, original film trailers and interviews with filmmakers.

FilmStruck also available on Google Chromecast second generation and Chromecast Ultra devices; Apple TV fourth-generation devices; Amazon Fire TV; iOS and Android devices; and the web.