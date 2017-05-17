‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Debuts at No. 1 on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Universal Pictures again scored the country’s top-selling home video release the week ended May 14, this time with “Fifty Shades Darker,” a sequel to the erotic drama “Fifty Shades of Grey” that earned just under $115 million in U.S. theaters, about 70% as much as the 2015 original.

The film debuted at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Universal’s “A Dog’s Purpose,” a comedy about the life of a dog through four different reincarnations, slipped to No. 2 on the overall disc sales chart, a week after it bowed at No. 1.

The Lionsgate musical “La La Land” moved back up to No. 3 on the overal disc sales chart, with 20th Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures” at No. 4 (up from No. 6) and Walt Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at No. 5 (down from No. 2).

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, “La La Land” moved back up to No. 2 (from No. 3) while “A Dog’s Purpose” finished at No. 3. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” fell to No. 4 from No. 1, while Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” move back into the top five from No. 6 the prior week.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” reappeared in the top 20 on both sales charts, finishing the week at No. 11 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 14 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart. A key reason behind the boost was the film’s release on Ultra HD Blu-ray, which accounted for 21% of the week’s total unit sales, according to NPD data.

NPD data shows that “Fifty Shades Darker” generated 58% of its total unit sales during the week from Blu-ray Disc, and 3% from Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Hidden Figures” soared to No. 1 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over.

“Why Him?”, also from Fox, slipped to No. 2 after taking the top chart position the previous week.

Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” remained at No. 3 for the second consecutive week.

Lionsgate’s “Gold” slipped to No. 4 after debuting at No. 2 the prior week, while the No. 5 spot went to Universal Pictures’ “Sing.”

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 5/14/17:

1. Fifty Shades Darker (new)

2. A Dog’s Purpose

3. La La Land

4. Hidden Figures

5. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

6. Moana

7. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

8. Underworld: Blood Wars

9. Sing

10. Split

11. Fifty Shades of Grey

12. Trolls

13. Hacksaw Ridge

14. Gold

15. Guardians of the Galaxy

16. Rings

17. WWE: Wrestlemania XXXIII

18. Doctor Strange

19. Bad Moms

20. Monster Trucks

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 5/14/17:

1. Hidden Figures

2. Why Him?

3. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

4. Gold

5. Sing

6. The Bye Bye Man

7. La La Land

8. Assassins Creed

9. Moana

10. Monster Trucks

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.