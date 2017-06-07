‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ to Stream Free on Facebook Live, Thanks to Domino’s and Epix

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” John Hughes’ teen-comedy classic starring Matthew Broderick, will be available free on — brought to you by Domino’s Pizza.

The promotional stunt is being carried out in partnership with Epix, the premium cable network owned by MGM, which holds the streaming rights to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The pizza chain’s first “Facebook Live Movie Night” comes after a Domino’s ran an ad campaign earlier this spring in which “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery re-enacted iconic scenes from the film.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” live stream will kick off Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m. ET on Domino’s Facebook page, on the 31st anniversary of the Paramount Pictures film’s big-screen premiere in 1986. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” grossed $70.1 million at the U.S. box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The kicker: Domino’s will offer discount codes for Facebook Live fans who tune in, and “more people who watch, the higher the discount could be,” according to the pizza chain.

In addition, under its partnership with Epix, customers who order a Domino’s pizza from June 12-25 will get a 30-day free Epix trial subscription.