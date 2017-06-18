Father’s Day: Jay Z, Mark Hamill, Other Stars Celebrate Dad

People all around the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, but the holiday was perhaps best documented in Hollywood. Scores of celebrities took to social media over the weekend to honor anyone they deemed a father figure, but much of the focus understandably went to the dads.
Jay Z, who reportedly just became the father of two more children, pledged to spend his Father’s Day helping bail out fathers who “can’t afford the due process our democracy promises.”
Some celebrities like Jacob Tremblay, Gina Rodriguez, and Miley Cyrus chose to honor their fathers with photos.
Michelle Obama shared a snap of President Barack Obama with Sasha and Malia.
Others, including Chris Evans, Patton Oswalt, and Kumail Nanjiani opted to pay tribute to their loved ones with written messages.
Some famous fathers spoke for themselves, instead using the day to say thanks to their loved ones. Mark Hamill, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Timberlake were just some of the dads who shared the love on their special day.
Even atypical family situations got some special shout outs on social media from celebrities like Lena Dunham and Paul F. Tompkins.