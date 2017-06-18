Father’s Day: Jay Z, Mark Hamill, Other Stars Celebrate Dad

People all around the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, but the holiday was perhaps best documented in Hollywood. Scores of celebrities took to social media over the weekend to honor anyone they deemed a father figure, but much of the focus understandably went to the dads.

Jay Z, who reportedly just became the father of two more children, pledged to spend his Father’s Day helping bail out fathers who “can’t afford the due process our democracy promises.”

Some celebrities like Jacob Tremblay, Gina Rodriguez, and Miley Cyrus chose to honor their fathers with photos.

Love you pops. From day one you've been my best friend. You rock. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/XCY8TL6dzK — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 18, 2017

My favorite person. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Happy Daddy's Day to my #1 Dude! @billyraycyrus Love you so much ❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Happy #FathersDay to all my fellow father figures around the world. Grateful. pic.twitter.com/gRmHjl1w2w — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 18, 2017

Michelle Obama shared a snap of President Barack Obama with Sasha and Malia.

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

Others, including Chris Evans, Patton Oswalt, and Kumail Nanjiani opted to pay tribute to their loved ones with written messages.

Happy Father's Day to the best man I know, and to all the strong fathers out there setting a good example for our future men and women. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 18, 2017

"Bogart never went to therapy." me, a depressed 23 yr. old

"He smoked a carton of cigarettes a day. Now go get help." my dad #ThankYouDad — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to my dad, the hardest working person I know. He also taught me that it's ok to be an emotional softie & cry at movies. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 18, 2017

Some famous fathers spoke for themselves, instead using the day to say thanks to their loved ones. Mark Hamill, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Timberlake were just some of the dads who shared the love on their special day.

"Fatherhood is a sprint- not a marathon" The fact that all my kids are my friends & still on speaking-terms with me is a WIN! #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/x5srPhP4dP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 18, 2017

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

What's love pic.twitter.com/27OMb2LL1i — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 18, 2017

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!!!!! Share your favorite memory of being a father or a son/daughter. ❤️🙏🏿#happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/czbXNM68tx — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) June 18, 2017

These 2 angels… The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Even atypical family situations got some special shout outs on social media from celebrities like Lena Dunham and Paul F. Tompkins.

Hey everybody whose dad is not in the picture for one reason or another: I am right there with you. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 18, 2017

Hey single dads and widower dads raising kids on your own: thanks. ❤️ — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 18, 2017

A very happy Father's Day to my fellow stepdads and adopted dads. Love makes a family! — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 18, 2017