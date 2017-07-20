‘Fate of the Furious’ Speeds to No. 1 on Disc Charts

“Fate of the Furious,” the latest installment in Universal Pictures’ successful “Fast & Furious” franchise, debuted at No. 1 on both sales charts the week that ended July 16, with Sony Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village” a distant second.

“Fate” is the eighth film in the franchise and, with a domestic gross of more than $225 million, the third-highest earner in U.S. theaters. The film sold four times as many copies as the newest “Smurfs” film, a reboot of the cartoon that made less than $45 million at the domestic box office.

The arrival of the two new releases sent Walt Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” to No. 3 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Lionsgate’s “Saban’s Power Rangers” slipped to No. 4 after two weeks at No. 1 on the overall chart.

Rounding out the top five, also on both charts, was Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Bubbling under the top 5 was Broad Green Pictures’ “The Lost City of Z,” a theatrical underperformer that debuted at No. 7 on the Blu-ray Disc chart and No. 9 on the overall disc sales chart. The film, favorite on the festival circuit, is a biodrama about British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.

“Fate of the Furious” generated 65% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD data shows, and 6% from Ultra HD Blu-ray. Blu-ray accounted for just 42% of total unit sales of “The Smurfs,” while for “The Lost City of Z” the Blu-ray percentage was an impressive 78%, with big sellers Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy not even carrying the DVD.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “The Lost City of Z” debuted at No. 1, bumping Warner’s “CHiPs” to No. 2 and 20th Century Fox’s “Logan” to No. 3.

The Universal Pictures horror film “Get Out” rebounded to No. 4, up one spot from the prior week, with “Saban’s Power Rangers”sliding from No. 3 to No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 7/16/17:

1. Fate of the Furious (new)

2. The Smurfs: The Lost Village (new)

3. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

4. Saban’s Power Rangers

5. John Wick: Chapter 2

6. The LEGO Batman Movie

7. Logan

8. Moana

9. The Lost City of Z (new)

10. The Shack

11. CHiPs

12. Sing

13. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

14. Fifty Shades Darker

15. The Zookeeper’s Wife

16. John Wick

17. Hacksaw Ridge

18. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

19. Life

20. Rise of the Planet of the Apes/Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 7/16/17:

1. The Lost City of Z (new)

2. CHiPs

3. Logan

4. Get Out

5. Saban’s Power Rangers

6. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

7. John Wick: Chapter 2

8. Fist Fight

9. The Smurfs: The Lost Village

10. Table 19

