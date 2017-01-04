Faraday Future is ringing in the new year with the public reveal of its first production vehicle, the FF 91, at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The vehicle was first unveiled at an exclusive event prior to the show.

FF 91 is equipped with FF EcoSystem, a system that provides a personalized entertainment experience for drivers and passengers alike, giving access to a blend of user’s favorite content and applications, including music and movies.

Its interior cameras also use facial recognition to automatically regulate settings to rider’s preferences. The facial recognition technology, called Arrival Interface, learns about each rider and their habits, reading individual’s’ moods and facial expressions and auto-prompting an experience to match, using music, temperature, massage and more.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the FF 91 will usher in a new age of connected vehicles, and break down the boundaries of what a vehicle can and will be,” Nick Sampson, SVP of product research and development, told the crowd. “This mindset is deeply rooted in the soul of our company in creating a new age also for car buying. In owning an FF 91 you’ll be joining a new alliance to ignite technology revolutions and protect the planet Earth.”

Individuals can make a priority reservation for the FF 91 by registering on FF.com by making a refundable $5,000 deposit.