Fandor Inks Lionsgate, MGM Deals for Subscription VOD, Taps Russell Burke as CFO

Movie-streaming service Fandor has reached new licensing deals with MGM and Lionsgate for several hundred library titles. The company also named Russell Burke, a former finance exec at Sony Music Entertainment and Magic Leap, as its new CFO.

Under the studio deals, Fandor gains streaming rights to movies including Lionsgate’s “The Graduate,” “Secretary” and Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran,” and MGM’s “Mad Max,” “The Crying Game” and “Carrie” (starring Sissy Spacek, pictured above), among others.

The MGM and Lionsgate titles bolster Fandor’s lineup of over 5,000 indie films, documentaries and international titles. It offers a selection of movie titles to subscribers, along with daily short-form original videos and series. Fandor is available on desktop, iOS and Android devices, and on TV through Roku, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. The subscription VOD service is available for $10 per month or $90 annually.

Fandor also touted its participation as one of the partners for the newly launched Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported movie service, building on its other distribution deals with CenturyLink Stream, Dish Network’s Sling TV, and Amazon Video in the U.S. and the U.K.

Burke joins Fandor as CFO after most recently serving at chief financial officer at Globality, a global business-to-business services marketplace. Burke previously held senior financial roles at Sony Music Entertainment, pressplay, and Mandalay Media, and he also was the founding CFO of mixed-reality startup Magic Leap.

“Fandor’s investors and employees are thrilled to have someone of Russell’s pedigree at the helm of finance,” said Larry Aidem, Fandor president and CEO. “The management team and I have been incredibly impressed with Russell’s experience helping companies like ours scale.”

Other Fandor senior-level hires of note include former Twitter and Yahoo exec Dan Johns, who serves as Fandor’s executive VP of advertising and sponsorship, and former AMC Networks executive Gail Gendler, who joined Fandor as head of programming last year.

Investors in San Francisco-based Fandor include Starz (now owned by Lionsgate), DNS Capital, and LionTree Capital Partners.

