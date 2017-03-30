Fandango is centralizing technology operations at its L.A. headquarters, which will affect about 16 staffers currently based in San Francisco, Variety has learned.

The move comes a year after the NBCUniversal-owned ticketing provider bought movie-content site and app publisher Flixster, along with reviews site Rotten Tomatoes, from Warner Bros. in February 2016. The decision to consolidate tech functions in Los Angeles affects the technology-management team for Flixster, according to a source familiar with the company. Some — but not all — of those employees are expected to relocate from the Bay Area to Southern California, the source added.

Asked to comment, a Fandango spokesperson told Variety, “At Fandango, we are building a centralized technology organization, so we can maximize efficiencies across our business, and better serve our customers and partners. The group will be based at our headquarters in Los Angeles, which has become a hotbed for new media. As a result, we will be transitioning all tech functions in San Francisco to Los Angeles.”

Flixster, founded in 2006, had acquired Rotten Tomatoes in 2010, and Warner Bros. bought Flixster the following year.

In addition to the Flixster-Rotten Tomatoes deal, Fandango has been on an acquisition streak as it has expanded into new lines of business and new markets. Also early last year, it bought transactional VOD service M-Go from Technicolor and DreamWorks Animation. M-Go was rebranded FandangoNow, which offers more than 40,000 new-release and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and a library of 4K and HDR titles to buy or rent.

Internationally, Fandango acquired Brazil’s biggest online movie-ticketing provider, Ingresso.com, in 2015, and last December acquired Peru-based Cinepapaya (which it has rebranded as Fandango Latin America). This week Fandango announced plans to ramp-up its presence in Latin America: Ingresso is set to launch an overhauled site and apps in April and the former Cinepapaya group to roll out new digital services in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

Earlier this week at CinemaCon, Fandango said it added more than 1,000 new screens in the U.S. to its online-ticketing network, raising its U.S. screen count to 29,000, and more than 32,000 screens globally. The company’s competitors in the ticketing space include MovieTickets.com and upstart Atom Tickets, which is backed by Disney, Fox and Lionsgate. Across all its digital properites, Fandango reaches more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, and its apps have been downloaded more than 200 million times.