Facebook Orders Three Vice Shows, Including Amanda Knox-Hosted Series About Women ‘Demonized’ by Media

Amanda Knox is hosting a new show from Vice Media — coming soon to ’s Watch video platform — exploring how women and girls have been publicly “shamed” and attacked in the media.

The Knox-hosted show, “The Scarlet Letter Reports,” is among three original weekly series from Vice ordered by that will launch in the next few months. The other two are surprise-renovation reality show “Breaking & Entertaining” and “The Hangover Show,” about how to recover from a night of excessive drinking.

Facebook is paying for the shows, making Vice among the select partners the social media giant is buying content from.

Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison after she was convicted of murdering her roommate — before she was ultimately exonerated. In the five-episode “Scarlet Letter Reports,” Knox’s interview subjects include model-actress Amber Rose and Daisy Coleman, the Missouri teen who became an advocate for sexual-assault education after she was victimized herself. They discuss their experiences of being “sexualized, scrutinized and demonized” by media coverage — and how they’ve rebuilt their lives.

“While on trial for a murder I didn’t commit, my prosecutor painted me as a sex-crazed femme fatale with magical powers to control men,” Knox said in a statement provided by Vice. “I lost years of my life to prison because of two-dimensional and misogynist stereotypes. In ‘The Scarlet Letter Reports,’ I’m hoping to re-humanize others who have been similarly shamed and vilified, and elevate the standard for how we think and talk about public women.”

“Breaking & Entertaining” is a five-episode unscripted series in which a person invites Vice to throw a party in their house — unbeknownst to his or her roommates — which trashes the place. The next morning, a cleanup crew kicks out the roommate, who and surprises the roommate upon return with a completely renovated, refurnished home.

Vice’s “The Hangover Show,” which also runs five episodes, is an unscripted series in which butcher and cook Cara Nicoletti invites her culinary and comedian friends over after a big night out and makes them her favorite hangover foods while also offering viewers tips on how to combat hangovers.

Facebook execs have said the company’s content-acquisition strategy is intended to jump-start Watch as a video platform, to build audience and attract other content creators. Other shows it has funded include reality series “Ball in the Family,” following the family of NBA star Lonzo Ball; “Returning the Favor,” hosted by Mike Rowe; “Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings”; and drama series “Five Points” with “Scandal” star Kerry Washington on board as executive producer.

Pictured above: Amanda Knox (left) and Amber Rose in Vice’s “The Scarlet Letter Reports” for Facebook’s Watch