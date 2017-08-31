Facebook’s Watch: Highlights of New Shows, Programming Partners

Here’s a sampling of about two dozen shows available through ’s Watch video feature, which the social-media company is launching for all U.S. users Thursday.

“Humans of New York: The Series”: Since 2010, photographer Brandon Stanton has delivered thousands of stories from the streets of New York City. The docu-series brings the franchise to life in a new way with interviews of people from all walks of life telling their stories.

“Returning the Favor”: 10-episode series hosted by Mike Rowe (pictured above) as he travels the across the country to find people who are putting their communities first. Spoiler alert: Rowe, of Discovery’s “Dirty Jobs” fame, surprises them with a reward for their good deeds.

Tastemade’s “Kitchen Little”: Kids watch an instructional recipe video and then attempt to relay the right steps to a professional chef to see if they can recreate the dish.

“Loosely Exactly Nicole”: Scripted comedy from Nicole Byers, based on her experiences as a comedian in L.A. Facebook picked up the series after it aired on MTV for one season last year; currently, the first three episodes of season 1 are available on Facebook.

MLB Live: Major League Baseball will broadcast a free game every Friday night on Facebook, with 20 games on the platform this season.

WSL Surfing Sundays: The best waves and best surfing from World Surf League Championship Tour events, letting fans catch up on the latest surfing action each week.

Refinery29’s “Strangers”: Scripted series explores the emotional, sexual and professional adventures of Isobel and Cam, two women in their late 20s in L.A., and the eccentric guests who rent out Isobel’s spare room. Mia Lidofsky’s directorial debut, which screened at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, is co-produced by Beachside and Refinery29. The first two episodes of the eight-episode series premiere Sept. 4, with following eps released each Monday.

“Ball in the Family”: Braggadocious basketball patriarch LaVar Ball, along with his son Lonzo — the L.A. Lakers’ first-round pick — and the rest of the family are featured in 10-episode reality series from Bunim-Murray Productions.

Animal Planet’s “Celebrity Animal Encounters”: Features celebrities telling humorous stories about their… encounters with animals.

BuzzFeed’s “The Try Guys”: Series featuring the zany foursome of dudes performing various stunts and challenges, now in its ninth season, is making current and prior episodes available through Facebook’s Watch. Among their most recent escapades, the Try Guys have attempted ballet dancing, taken lie-detector tests, and shaved their dads.

Conde Nast Entertainment’s “Virtually Dating”: Five-episode series in which two people are set up on a blind date that takes place entirely in a virtual-reality world.

“Hala Madrid”: Show that brings viewers behind the scenes at football club Real Madrid with footage of fans, players, coaches and facilities that make up one of the most successful franchises in sports.

“Wise Guy”: Tech entrepreneur and author Guy Kawasaki distills his decades of experience and 13 books into short lessons, covering innovation, recruiting, fund raising, branding, and social media.

Insider’s “Great Cheese Hunt”: Travel-food series that sets out to find the people who make the best fromage in the world.

“Comeback Kids: Animal Edition”: Feel-good show from Group Nine Media’s The Dodo, in which disabled animals are given a new lease on life from human helpers.

Cincinnati Zoo’s “The Fiona Show”: Series following Fiona, a baby hippopotamus that was born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo — the smallest hippo ever to survive.

“Frontline Investigates”: Docu-series from the team at PBS’s award-winning news documentary show, with each season following a single story.

“Life According to Esther”: A look at what life is like with a 650-pound house pig, and day-to-day operations at the organizations she inspired.

A&E’s “Bae or Bail”: People stage terrifying pranks on their significant others to see if they will step up and save them — or run for the door and never look back.

McClatchy’s “Titletown, TX”: Billed as a real-life version of “Friday Night Lights,” docu-series tells the story of the 2016 Aledo Bearcats and their quest for a sixth state high-school football title in eight years.

Nasdaq’s “Cultural Capital”: 12-episode series produced by the stock exchange brings viewers behind the scenes of some of the most innovative companies in the U.S. with a look at their workplaces and diverse cultures.

Mitú’s “What’s Good In Your Hood”: Extension of the Latino digital network’s viral-video franchise of the same name. Comedian Andrew Santiago reviews the tastiest ‘hood spots in America to find not only good food but people doing good work in their community.

Popular Mechanics’ “Untangled”: Visually appealing short-form series from Hearst Magazines Digital Media. The five-episode show “celebrates the powerful sense of satisfaction that comes from watching a world filled with chaos transformed into symmetry and organization.”