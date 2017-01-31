is developing an app for set-top boxes including Apple TV, as a way to bring longer-form video content — and video ads — to big-screen TVs in consumers’ living rooms, the Wall Street Journal reported.

By pumping video to TVs, Facebook is hoping to capture a bigger slice of ad budgets earmarked for television. The social giant has been mulling a connected-TV app for several years, but the initiative took root last summer as Facebook decided to make video a top strategic priority, according to the Journal, citing anonymous sources.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. To date, its biggest push has been to deliver more video to mobile apps, particularly live video via Facebook Live.

The potential move to TVs comes as Facebook has initiated an effort to acquire or fund original programming — including scripted and unscripted formats — from media companies and individual digital stars. That effort is being headed up by Ricky Van Veen, Facebook’s head of global creative strategy, who joined the social giant earlier this year from CollegeHumor.

Meanwhile, getting a position on connected TVs would sharpen Facebook’s competitive position against YouTube, which has made apps available on multiple devices and services for years.