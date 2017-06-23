Facebook to Launch App for Influencers to Manage Content

will launch an app later this year that will provide influencers on its platform the ability to better manage content on its platform.

The announcement was made Friday at Vidcon, where the company has elevated its presence at the annual conference in order to court content creators smaller than media companies but with greater needs than average Facebook users.

The app will feature a Live Creator Kit that enables influencers to more effectively manage live broadcasts by adding intros and outros, custom stickers and frames. The kit will also facilitate communication among the community of users following the influencer, and serve up user data to optimize future broadcasts.

“We’re building an app dedicated to you,” said Daniel Danker, product management director, at Facebook. “We see amazing creativity from creators on Facebook every day.”

Danker also shared statistics that supported the notion that community was central to the video experience on Facebook. An estimated 40% of total video watch time on Facebook comes from shares, as opposed to the original video post, according to Facebook internal data from March 2017.

Bree Nguyen, head of talent in media partnerships at Facebook, also spoke, highlighting how creators like Laura Clery are building audience on the platform.