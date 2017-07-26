With 2 Billion Monthly Active Users, Facebook Brings In Revenue of $9.3 Billion in Q2

’s growth isn’t stopping, and neither is the company’s ability to monetize billions of eyeballs. The company once again solidly beat market expectations when it released its Q2 earnings Wednesday.

Facebook generated close to $9.32 billion in revenue during its second quarter, compared to $6.4 billion during the same quarter last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $3.9 billion, compared to $2 billion a year ago. This equals diluted earnings of $1.32 per share, up from $0.78 last year.

Analysts had expected $9.2 billion in revenue, and a profit of $1.13 per share. “We had a good second quarter and first half of the year,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

Facebook surpassed 2 billion monthly active users on its platform during Q2, and ended the quarter with 2.01 billion users. The company had an average of 1.32 billion daily active users in June, up from 1.13 billion a year ago.

Other notable tidbits from Facebook’s earnings report:

87% of all of Facebook’s ad revenue is generated on mobile, compared to 84% a year ago.

Facebook now employs 20,658 people, and has increased its headcount 43% year-over-year.

Facebook’s ratio of daily to monthly active users has remained at 66% over the past 6 quarters, indicating that engagement holds steady while overall user numbers are growing.

Developing.