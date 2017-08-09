Facebook Unveils Shows From 30+ Partners Including Univision, MLB, NBA, Hearst and Time Inc.

is finally getting ready to unveil its premium video efforts. The company announced a new “Watch” tab for its mobile apps Wednesday afternoon, which will feature professionally-produced short-form content from a variety of partners, including A&E, Hearst, MLB, Time Inc. and others.

The new tab, as well as the premium content partnerships, are part of a major expansion into video that executives have hinted at for months. As part of that roll-out, Facebook will also make Watch available on desktop as well as via its connected TV apps, a spokesperson told Variety. However, Watch will initially only available to a limited number of users in the U.S. as part of a test before Facebook eventually launches it for everyone.

Similarly, the company envisions to eventually open up its premium video platform to all kinds of creators. At launch, Facebook aims to have several hundred shows on its platform, including the following slate of shows from major partners (descriptions courtesy of Facebook PR):

Bae or Bail:” Your boyfriend never hesitates to take care of spiders. But what if you come across a room full of spiders? Unsuspecting couples put their relationship and wits to the test as they’re thrown into terrifying scenarios. Who will step up and who will run for the door? Will their relationship withstand this test of terror? All Def Digital ’s “Inside the Office” is a workplace comedy that shows how companies like these tick from the inside. Fans get to see their favorite ADD characters in their work environment and all the antics that come with it!

“Liga MX” is the home for live LigaMX matches on Facebook. McClatchy’s “ Titletown TX” series feels like a real life version of Friday Night Lights. Titletown is the story of the 2016 Aledo Bearcats and their quest for a sixth state high school football title in eight years. This series captures the passion and community of big-time high school football in Texas.

’s “Pretty Unfiltered” tackles the issues and insecurities everyone deals with but might be afraid to talk about, while providing solutions to help build self-confidence. Tastemade’s “Kitchen Little:” Kids watch an instructional recipe video and then attempt to relay the right steps to a chef to see if they can recreate the dish.

