’s virtual reality subsidiary Oculus has been ordered by a Dallas, Texas Jury to pay game developer Zenimax $500 million in damages over the violation of a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit stems from a dispute between Zenimax and Oculus, with Zenimax alleging that Oculus CTO John Carmack and Oculus founder Palmer Luckey stole intellectual property to start the work on the Oculus Rift VR headset.

Zenimax was seeking as much as $4 billion in the case. However, the jury also found Wednesday that Oculus didn’t violate any trade secrets. Instead, it ruled that Luckey, who was working as a contractor for Zenimax before starting the Kickstarter for the Oculus Rift headset, violated his non-disclosure agreement, according to a Polygon report.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request form comment. The company is set to announce its Q4 2016 earnings after market close Wednesday.

