has hired former Apple product lead Michael D. Hillman as its new Head of Oculus VR Hardware, according to a Bloomberg report. Hillman worked for some 15 years for Apple before leaving the computer maker in 2015.

Some of the products Hillman worked on at Apple include the iMac and other desktop computers. His Linkedin profile lists him as working in a “confidential role” in the hardware field from 2011 to 2015, suggesting that he may have worked on an unreleased product. After leaving Apple, Hillman briefly worked as VP at robotics company Zoox.

At Oculus, he’ll be charged with developing next-generation hardware products, which include a wireless headset the company first previewed at Oculus Connect last fall.

Hillman’s hire comes after Facebook announced in January that former Google and Xiaomi executive Hugo Barrra is going to head its virtual reality business across hardware and software going forward. Barra hasn’t started his job at Facebook yet, Bloomberg reported Monday.