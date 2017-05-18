Facebook Inks MLB Pact to Live-Stream Free Game Weekly

Facebook, in a significant move forward on its premium video strategy, has reached a deal with Major League Baseball to live-stream 20 games for free during the 2017 season.

The weekly broadcasts on Friday nights this season, available to everyone on Facebook in the U.S., will be available on the official MLB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mlb).

The first of 20 game broadcasts on Facebook will begin this week, with the May 19 game between the Rockies at Reds at 7:10 p.m. ET. Additional games will be announced at a later date.

