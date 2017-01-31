, in its ongoing quest to suck more dollars into its social maw, has launched a new information portal for marketers that the social giant says will let them compare how their ads perform across digital, TV and print.

The company’s new marketing mix modeling (MMM) tool will let measurement partners gather information directly from Facebook, Instagram and Facebook’s Audience Network on behalf of their clients for cross-channel measurement and planning. “Advertisers will now be able to compare which ads — TV, digital and print — are driving their desired outcomes,” Facebook said in announcing the new capability.

The company said more than 150 marketers are already making decisions based on the MMM info. Facebook has been working to feed marketing mix modeling data to partners including Nielsen, Neustar MarketShare, Analytic Partners and Marketing Evolution.

Also Tuesday, Facebook said it has expanded its work with third-party measurement providers — investments it’s making after the social giant disclosed a series of miscalculations for how it reported various usage metrics in the past few months.

The company said it now has 24 global third-party measurement partners available to advertisers. Facebook said it expanded its partnership with Nielsen to let its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) product measure reach and in-target performance on desktop and mobile across eight additional markets, bringing the total to 25 global markets.

In addition, Facebook is now working with comScore to include in-target performance for Facebook properties in the U.S. through comScore’s validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) product, in addition to providing viewability verification of video impressions.

Facebook also said it’s viewability verification for video on Audience Network with comScore as well as Integral Ad Science. It said it has completed the integration of display viewability on Facebook with comScore, IAS and Moat, who will be able to provide metrics on when a display ad enters the Facebook screen and when the entire ad appears on the screen.

Finally, Facebook announced a new viewability verification partner, DoubleVerify, which will go live later in 2017 and will support both video and display advertising.