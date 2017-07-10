Facebook’s Oculus Cuts VR Hardware Bundle Price by 33%

’s Oculus virtual-reality unit is temporarily slashing the price of a Oculus VR headset and two controllers to $399 — down from $598 — as the company tries to boost sales of the high-end gear.

The special bundle price, a 33% discount, is available for the next six weeks, as part of Oculus’ “Summer of Rift” event, which has included up to 60% discounts on more than 30 VR titles available for Rift and Samsung Gear VR.

The moves by Oculus suggests that sales of its high-end VR gear have been sluggish. The $399 price point of the Rift and Touch controllers matches that of Sony’s PlayStation VR.

Facebook acquired Oculus in a $3 billion deal in 2014, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisioning VR as becoming a major computing and communications platform.

In May, Oculus shuttered its award-winning studio, which produced several VR short films including “Dear Angelica” and “Henry,” and cancelled all ongoing projects.

Oculus touted a lineup of more than 500 titles available for Rift, including games like “Batman: Arkham VR,” “Star Trek: Bridge Crew,” “Robo Recall,” “Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality” and “Wilson’s Heart”; multiplayer games like “Echo Arena” and “The Unspoken”; and social apps like Facebook Spaces.

“There’s never been a better time to step into Rift,” Oculus said in a blog post announcing the price cut. The question is how many consumers will bite even on the discounted offers, as the still-emerging VR industry tries to find a sustainable user base.