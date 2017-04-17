has once again become caught up in a shocking crime story as a Cleveland man used the social media network as a platform for broadcasting the murder of a 74-year-old man on Easter Sunday.

Facebook removed several videos and deactivated the account of suspect Steve Stephens, who is the focus of a manhunt by Cleveland police. The killing of Robert Goodwin Sr. was reportedly broadcast via Facebook Live around 2 p.m. ET.

Stephens reportedly posted another video after the shooting saying he intended to “keep killing until they catch me.” According to police, Stephens claimed to have committed other killings, but police have yet to find any other victims. Goodwin appeared to be a randomly selected target, police said.

It was unclear how long the video was available on Facebook before it was taken down.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” Facebook said in a statement. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

The Stephens case recalls last year’s shooting incident in Norfolk, Va., that was broadcast on Facebook Live by one of three victims. In 2015, a Roanoke, Va., man fatally shot a TV correspondent and her cameraman during a live TV broadcast, and later posted his own video of the incident on Facebook.

Cleveland police on Sunday used social media to urge Stephens to turn himself in and to distribute pictures of him. Police warned the public not to approach him as he was considered armed and dangerous.