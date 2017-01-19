RT, Russia’s state-funded broadcaster, said it has been temporarily banned from posting anything on except text messages until after Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S. on Friday.

Facebook instituted the ban on RT (formerly known as Russia Today) after the news org was accused of illegally live-streaming President Obama’s final press conference Wednesday. The ban is in effect until Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:55 pm Moscow time (2:55 pm ET), according to RT.

According to RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, RT was blocked from posting to Facebook following a complaint from Current Time TV, a Russian-language channel that is part of the U.S. State Dept.-funded Radio Liberty.

“I’m not surprised. If the Department of State could block oxygen to us, they would do it,” Simonyan told Russian government news agency RIA Novosti.

Facebook representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The RT News Facebook page has 4.1 million “likes.”

In recent weeks, U.S. intelligence agencies have said that Russia launched a deliberate attempt to help Trump get elected, including hacking the Democratic National Committee’s email servers and leaking them publicly via WikiLeaks.