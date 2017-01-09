once again finds itself in hot waters over overzealous filtering. The social network blocked an anti-racist cartoon from late Austrian cartoonist Manfred Deix over the weekend, telling users who attempted to post it that it violated its community standards.

The cartoon in question depicts an Austrian aiming his gun at the three wise men, telling them that “our boat is full,” and than “foreigners are foreigners.” It also features the German equivalent of the N-word. The original source of the cartoon was a campaign poster of Austria’s Socialist Student Union.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cartoon was first posted on Deix’s Facebook page Friday, but then taken down after the network interfered. Other users then took it upon themselves to repost the cartoon, only to find themselves temporarily blocked by Facebook.

Facebook hat mich also wirklich geblockt, weil ich einen Cartoon von Manfred Deix postete. pic.twitter.com/KHpAQAbiWD — Florian Klenk (@florianklenk) January 9, 2017

Users who got wind of the block were not amused, with one writing: “Makes me want to do something to fight this nonsense. There is so much crap on FB, even sponsored, and THIS is what gets deleted…”

This isn’t the first time Facebook has found itself in hot waters over filtering. Last year, the network removed an iconic Vietnam War photo because its filters classified it as child pornography. The company eventually relented and reinstated the photo. Facebook had also frequently been criticized for removing photos of breastfeeding mothers in the past, and changed its policy to allow the posting of such photos in 2014.

At the same time, Facebook has been criticized for not doing enough to stem hate speech and fake news on its platform. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg initially dismissed the idea that propaganda articles shared on the company’s network could have influenced the election, but Facebook has since taken steps to make it easier to report fake news.