Facebook’s Premium Video Push Now Slated for August (Report)

’s plan to kick-start its video platform with premium content has been delayed multiple times. Now, the social network may finally be getting ready to unveil what it has been spending its money on. A first slate of shows could premiere on the platform by mid-August, according to a Bloomberg report.

Facebook has asked its partners to turn in first episodes of their shows now to get ready for that launch date, according to the report. The first launch could focus on short-form content, while longer-form premium shows that more closely resemble traditional TV fare likely is going to launch later.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook investors during the company’s Q1 earnings call that it was looking to develop “some anchor content” for Facebook’s new video tab, which it introduced in April. Reports in May indicated that the company was originally looking to unveil this programming at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June.

Facebook is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings later on Wednesday, at which point we may get further updates on the company’s content plans.