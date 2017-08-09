Android Founder Raises $300 Million for His New Phone Startup

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
essential phone
Courtesy of Essential Products

Android inventor Andy Rubin has raised $300 million in funding for his new hardware startup Essential Products. The new round was led by Access Technology Ventures, with Tencent, Foxconn and Amazon also participating in the funding, among others. Altogether, Essential has now raised $330 million.

Rubin unveiled Essential at the end of May, and at the time also announced the company’s first product, the Essential Phone. The premium Android phone is set to debut in the U.S. in the coming weeks, with Essential announcing Wednesday that retailers will include Best Buy and Amazon. The company has also struck an agreement with Sprint to sell the phone through the carrier.

Essential is also looking to eventually sell other connected products, including an Amazon Echo-like device with an integrated screen dubbed the Echo Home. The company has said that it wants the device to work with smart assistants from multiple companies, including Amazon’s Alexa.

Trademarks filed by Essential also hint at plans for home security and monitoring, and Variety was first to report in May that Essential had acquired intellectual property from Sentri, a startup that had been building an Android-powered home monitoring system.

Essential had previously sought an investment from Softbank, but those talks fell apart when Apple committed $1 billion to Softbank’s Vision Fund.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad