YouTube Red’s ‘Escape the Night’ With Joey Graceffa Season 2 Adds Tyler Oakley, Liza Koshy, Other Digital Stars to Cast

YouTube is bringing on board an all-star cast for the second season of “Escape the Night,” the murder-mystery competition series on YouTube Red hosted by Joey Graceffa.

Graceffa returns to his hosting duties as “The Savant,” and will be joined by Tyler Oakley as “The Thespian”; Liza Koshy as “The Explorer”; Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY) as “The Engineer”; Andrea Russett as “The Duchess”; Gabbie Hanna (The Gabbie Show) as “The Vaudevillian”; Jesse Wellens (PrankvsPrank) as “The Outlaw”; Alex Wassabi as “The Novelist”; Tana Mongeau as “The Saloon Girl”; and DeStorm Power as “The Railroad Tycoon.”

In “Escape the Night,” a group of YouTube stars work to solve a whodunit terrifying new surprises in every episode. One guest is “killed” in each episode, with two ultimate winning survivors.

The 12-episode second season will be produced by Brian Graden Media and Graceffa and will debut on the YouTube Red subscription service on June 22, 2017.

The first season was set in a 1920s-era Gothic mansion, while in the sophomore run the nine new dinner guests will receive an exclusive invitation to a Victorian-era masquerade ball where they must solve a mystery to survive.

The premiere episode from “Escape the Night” season 1 has generated some 11.3 million views and over 1.1 billion social impressions to date. (Google does not release viewership figures for YouTube Red’s full series, nor has it disclosed YouTube Red membership stats.) The series also won the 2016 Streamy Award for best ensemble cast.

“We are thrilled to be working with Joey Graceffa, Brian Graden, and a brand-new cast of dynamic YouTube stars to deliver another season full of fun, mystery and suspense,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content, in a statement.

YouTube announced the renewal of “Escape the Night” last fall. The first season of the show is currently streaming on YouTube Red, with a cast that included Eva Gutowski, Oli White, Lele Pons, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Matt Haag, Sierra Furtado, GloZell Green, Justine “iJustine” Ezarik, Andrea Brooks and Shane Dawson.

YouTube Red, which costs $9.99 per month, provides unlimited and advertising-free access to YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming and YouTube Kids as well as exclusive access to original series and movies. The service is currently available in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea.