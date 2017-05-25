YouTube Red’s ‘Escape the Night’ With Joey Graceffa Season 2 Adds Tyler Oakley, Liza Koshy, Other Digital Stars to Cast

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Joey Graceffa Escape the Night
YouTube Red

YouTube is bringing on board an all-star cast for the second season of “Escape the Night,” the murder-mystery competition series on YouTube Red hosted by Joey Graceffa.

Graceffa returns to his hosting duties as “The Savant,” and will be joined by Tyler Oakley as “The Thespian”; Liza Koshy as “The Explorer”; Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY) as “The Engineer”; Andrea Russett as “The Duchess”; Gabbie Hanna (The Gabbie Show) as “The Vaudevillian”; Jesse Wellens (PrankvsPrank) as “The Outlaw”; Alex Wassabi as “The Novelist”; Tana Mongeau as “The Saloon Girl”; and DeStorm Power as “The Railroad Tycoon.”

Related

Joey Graceffa Escape the Night

‘Escape the Night’ Season 1: Behind the Scenes of Joey Graceffa’s YouTube Red Series

In “Escape the Night,” a group of YouTube stars work to solve a whodunit terrifying new surprises in every episode. One guest is “killed” in each episode, with two ultimate winning survivors.

The 12-episode second season will be produced by Brian Graden Media and Graceffa and will debut on the YouTube Red subscription service on June 22, 2017.

The first season was set in a 1920s-era Gothic mansion, while in the sophomore run the nine new dinner guests will receive an exclusive invitation to a Victorian-era masquerade ball where they must solve a mystery to survive.

The premiere episode from “Escape the Night” season 1 has generated some 11.3 million views and over 1.1 billion social impressions to date. (Google does not release viewership figures for YouTube Red’s full series, nor has it disclosed YouTube Red membership stats.) The series also won the 2016 Streamy Award for best ensemble cast.

“We are thrilled to be working with Joey Graceffa, Brian Graden, and a brand-new cast of dynamic YouTube stars to deliver another season full of fun, mystery and suspense,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content, in a statement.

YouTube announced the renewal of “Escape the Night” last fall. The first season of the show is currently streaming on YouTube Red, with a cast that included Eva Gutowski, Oli White, Lele Pons, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Matt Haag, Sierra Furtado, GloZell Green, Justine “iJustine” Ezarik, Andrea Brooks and Shane Dawson.

YouTube Red, which costs $9.99 per month, provides unlimited and advertising-free access to YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming and YouTube Kids as well as exclusive access to original series and movies. The service is currently available in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad