Apple TV first debuted in 2007, and the Epix movie service launched in 2009. Now the two are coming together at long last.

Starting Wednesday, Epix will be available on fourth-generation Apple TV set-tops to all subscribers of the premium movie service. New subscribers who sign up on Apple TV can gain access to a four-week free trial of the service; after the free trial expires, users must sign up for Epix through a pay-TV partner.

It’s not clear why it took years for the parties to hammer out a deal. Epix has long touted its pioneering “TV Everywhere” strategy in the pay-TV biz, making its programming available on a range of internet devices. But until now the lineup has not included the Apple TV. “Apple has been a renowned leader in shaping the digital landscape and I’m proud to make our content available on Apple TV,” Mark Greenberg, Epix’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Epix offers about 2,000 on-demand movies, including those from the Hunger Games, James Bond and Star Trek franchises, as well as original series “Berlin Station” and “Graves.” Other Epix programming includes documentaries like “America Divided” as well as music and comedy events featuring the likes of Katy Perry, Louis CK and Wanda Sykes.

On Apple TV, subscribers will be able to watch the full multiplex of Epix live channels, add content to a personal queue, and watch free select programming and movie trailers. Epix has already had an app for Apple’s iPhone and iPad, which also offers access offline viewing with Epix’s download feature, 3D Touch support, and picture-in-picture integration.

Epix also is available on TV through participating providers and on the web, Amazon Fire Tablets, Android phones and tablets, Google’s Chromecast, Sony’s PlayStation 4, Roku players and TVs, Android TVs, TiVos and Microsoft Xbox One.

Epix was formed as a joint venture between Viacom, Lionsgate and MGM. Lionsgate is in talks to sell its 31% stake in Epix to MGM and Viacom, following Lionsgate’s acquisition of Starz.