Emmy Awards: CBS, TV Academy Team With Facebook, Instagram for Social-Content Surge

For the 2017 Emmy Awards, CBS and the Television Academy are splashing a torrent video, photos and other content across and Instagram.

The multifaceted social-media push is designed to give fans an up-close-and-personal insider’s pass to the Emmys and the celebs in attendance. On Sunday, Sept. 17, the TV Academy will host “Backstage Live!” on Facebook Live, which is the Emmys’ official video-streaming platform. The stream will be available on the Television Academy’s Facebook Page and will include fan interactivity and a look backstage with winners. The live-stream will feature interviews with winners, a “thank-you cam,” and multiview camera angles.

Facebook-owned Instagram, meanwhile, is teaming up with the Television Academy and CBS for coverage of Emmys night on the platform, with content from the red carpet, backstage and more.

“We are thrilled to be working with Facebook on so many exciting efforts surrounding the Emmys again this year,” Television Academy president and COO Maury McIntyre said in a statement. “This year our audience will get a real behind-the-scenes look at Emmy night with exclusive Instagram Live posts and an exclusive social stream of ‘Backstage Live!’ on Facebook Live.”

In addition to Facebook and Instagram, the TV Academy is working with Snapchat to produce three “Our Stories” collections over Emmys weekend under a new three-year pact.

CBS — which is broadcasting the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards — will host an exclusive Facebook Live broadcast from the red carpet on its Facebook Page. Both the TV Academy and CBS have used Facebook Live leading up to the Emmys. This Tuesday, for example, the TV Academy live-streamed video of host Stephen Colbert rolling out the red carpet on Facebook Live.

Facebook also expects celebs to use Facebook Live over the Emmys weekend, with broadcasts from Emmy-nominated talent including Reese Witherspoon, Felicity Huffman and Sterling K. Brown.

Instagram is teaming up with director-photographer Mark Leibowitz (@marklphoto) for an exclusive backstage “Stories Studio” experience for winners, nominees and presenters. Content will be posted to the TV Academy’s Instagram feed (@televisionacad) throughout the evening. Instagrammers also can also check out CBS’s Instagram Story (@CBSTV) for more behind-the-scenes action.

Instagram expects stars including Yara Shahidi (who will be taking over the @Instagram account), Reese Witherspoon, Uzo Aduba, Gaten Matarazzo (of “Stranger Things”) and Caleb McLaughlin will document their Emmys experience on Instagram Stories, Feed and Live.

Under its partnership with Facebook, in July the TV Academy exclusively streamed the 2017 Emmys nominations on Facebook Live. Since then, the most-discussed nominated shows on Facebook in key categories have been HBO’s “Veep” (comedy series); NBC’s “This Is Us” (drama series); and HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” according to the social-media company.

Facebook also noted that this year’s “The Oscars: All Access” show, which was streamed on Facebook Live (among other platforms), won a 2017 Creative Arts Emmy in the outstanding creative achievement in interactive media within an unscripted program last weekend.