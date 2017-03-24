“You could be the first lady,” host Fredrik Skavlan joked with Emma Thompson after she recounted the time that now-President Donald Trump hit on her.

“He asked me out once,” Thompson said abruptly while appearing on a talk show. “You want to hear?” she asked the stunned host. “This wasn’t in the pre-interview plan,” she joked, and then launched into the story.

Thompson explained that, at the time, she was filming the 1998 film “Primary Colors,” which was shortly after she had finalized her divorce from Kenneth Branagh. As the Washington Post pointed out, the event would have taken place shortly after Trump announced his split with second wife, Marla Maples — their divorce was later finalized in 1999. Thompson said she was in her trailer when the phone rang.

“So I lift up the phone — ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here,'” Thompson recalled performing a half-impression. “And I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I just wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.”

Confused, the actress said she asked why he would want to put her up. “‘Well, I think we would get along very well — maybe have dinner sometime,'” Thompson remembered him saying.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Thompson told the audience. “I just said, ‘I’ll get back to you.'”

Skavlan pressed Thompson, asking if she had ever met him prior to the call, or since then. “I’d never met him. I haven’t met him since,” she said, adding, “I wish I had — think of the stories!”

Watch the full clip below: