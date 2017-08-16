Elvis Presley’s Most-Streamed Songs on YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music

While a deathiversary tends to be a somber occasion, some 40 years after Elvis Presley’s death, it is pretty amusing to imagine what his reaction might be if he were to see a streaming service.

“All the music in the world comes outta that li’l bitty thing?” is just one possible comment.

Not surprisingly, streaming services’ reaction to Elvis Presley has been gargantuan. Variety pestered our friends at several major streaming services with requests for reams of data to see how the King has been faring in the cloud in advance of Aug. 16. The results show not only big numbers for his biggest hits like “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Suspicious Minds” and “Jailhouse Rock” but an unexpectedly high level of popularity for his Christmas music — particularly “Here Comes Santa Claus” — and, perhaps most surprising, the Junkie XL remix of “A Little Less Conversation.”

Certain numbers and statistics are missing from certain categories — the data below is everything we could convince the services to share with us, despite persistent (and probably annoying) requests; Amazon declined to provide data.

YOUTUBE

— Elvis has received over 2.8 billion combined views across YouTube and has averaged over 4.4 million views a day over the past week.

— Elvis currently ranks amongst the top 200 artists of all time on YouTube, and remains more popular than Kanye West, Fall Out Boy, Lana Del Rey, or Whitney Houston.

— Last year Elvis saw a view spike of 74% on his birthday and 44% on the anniversary of his passing (relative to his daily average for 2016).

— Elvis sees his largest views of the year on Christmas eve, with tracks like “Here Comes Santa Claus” (1.5M views), “Silver Bells” (482K views) and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (278K views) combining with other classics to yield 7.9 million views.

— He’s reached over 1 million views in 100 countries.

— Unusually, the cities where he’s most popular all fall outside of the U.S.:

#1 – Santiago, Chile

#2 – Sao Paolo, Brazil

#3 – Mexico City, Mexico

Top 10 Elvis Videos (via ElvisPresleyVEVO):

Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love (Audio) – 60,868,414 views

Junkie XL, Elvis Presley – A Little Less Conversation (Elvis vs JXL) – 15,211,824 views

Elvis Presley, Martina McBride – Blue Christmas – 11,947,508 views

Elvis Presley – Burning Love (Audio) – 10,763,269 views

Elvis Presley – Suspicious Minds (Viva Elvis) – 10,417,210 views

Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock (Audio) – 9,999,431 views

Elvis Presley – Suspicious Minds (Audio) – 9,974,827 views

Elvis Presley – (You’re The) Devil in Disguise (Audio) – 6,264,193 views

Elvis Presley – Hound Dog (Audio) – 6,093,642 views

Elvis Presley – Heartbreak Hotel (Audio) – 4,774,022 views

APPLE MUSIC

Apple Music Top Songs

1. Can’t Help Falling In Love

2. Jailhouse Rock

3. Suspicious Minds

4. A Little Less Conversation (JXL Radio Edit Remix) [Elvis vs. JXL]

5. Hound Dog Elvis Presley

Apple Music Top Albums

1. Elvis: 30 #1 Hits

2. The Essential Elvis Presley

3. The 50 Greatest Hits

4. The 50 Greatest Love Songs

5. The Wonder of You: Elvis with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Apple Music Top Playlists

1. Elvis Presley Essentials

2. Elvis Presley: Love Songs

3. Elvis Presley: Gospel

4. Elvis Presley: The Movie Songs

5. Elvis Presley: Deep Cuts

iTunes Top Songs

1. Can’t Help Falling In Love

2. Suspicious Minds

3. Jailhouse Rock

4. A Little Less Conversation (JXL Radio Edit Remix) [Elvis vs. JXL]

5. Burning Love

iTunes Top Albums

1. Elvis: 30 #1 Hits

2. The Essential Elvis Presley

3. The 50 Greatest Hits

4. The Wonder of You: Elvis with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5. Ultimate Gospel

PANDORA

Most spins (in millions). Note that “Teddy Bear” appears twice, presumably in different versions.

1. Here Comes Santa Claus 104 M

2. Can’t Help Falling In Love 102 M

3. Jailhouse Rock 87M

4. Hound Dog 54M

5. Don’t Be Cruel 43M

6. Return To Sender 31M

7. All Shook Up 30M

8. Suspicious Minds 29.6M

9. Blue Suede Shoes 29.5M

10. (You’re The) Devil In Disguise 24M

11. Blue Christmas 23.7M

12. It’s Now Or Never 23M

13. Heartbreak Hotel 22.3M

14. Stuck On You 22M

15. Silver Bells 21.9M

16. Burning Love 20M

17. Heartbreak Hotel (Alternate Take 5) 17.5 M

18. Are You Lonesome Tonight 15M

19. In The Ghetto 13M

20. Shake, Rattle And Roll 12M

21. Rip It Up 11.7M

22. Fever 994K

23. Always On My Mind 940K

24. Good Luck Charm 912K

25. Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me) 893K

26. (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear 879K

27. Too Much 820K

28. Teddy Bear 818K

29. Winter Wonderland 805K

30. Little Sister 798K

31. That’s All Right Mama (13 Cats Remix) 757K

32. Santa Claus Is Back In Town 743K

33. Treat Me Nice 730K

34. Love Me Tender 688K

35. Long Tall Sally 663K

36. That’s All Right 658K

37. Ready Teddy 654K

38. Tutti Frutti 641K

39. I’ll Be Home For Christmas 640K

40. Such A Night 637K

41. Baby Let’s Play House 571K

42. I Gotta Know 556K

43. Ain’t That Loving You Baby 523K

44. That’s All Right Mama 484K

45. A Big Hunk O’Love 463K

46. Blue Christmas 459K

47. Mean Woman Blues 448K

48. Love Me 433K

49. Follow That Dream 432K

50. Any Way You Want Me (That’s How I Will Be) 425K

SPOTIFY

From his biggest hits ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Hound Dog’ to when he landed his first hit with ‘Heartbreak Hotel,’Elvis’ fans have streamed his music over 1 billion times, the equivalent of almost 4,000 years of streaming. They’ve streamed his most popular song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” globally more than 90 million times, followed by “Suspicious Minds” with 69 million streams and ‘Jailhouse Rock’ with 68 million streams.

Spotify also examined where to find Elvis’ biggest fan base, with Sweden coming in as the biggest group of listeners, followed by the United Kingdom, Chile, Iceland and the Netherlands.

Top Global Elvis Tracks:

1. Can’t Help Falling in Love 92,525,768

2. Suspicious Minds 69,407,520

3. Jailhouse Rock 68,539,856

4. Blue Christmas

5. In the Ghetto

6. A Little Less Conversation – JXL Radio Edit Remix 40,876,553

7. Hound Dog 36,608,249

8. Always On My Mind

9. Burning Love 27,252,527

10. Heartbreak Hotel 23,713,950

11. Don’t Be Cruel 21,092,121

12. Blue Suede Shoes 19,676,782

13. All Shook Up

14. (You’re The) Devil In Disguise

15. Love Me Tender

16. Viva Las Vegas

17. Are You Lonesome Tonight

18. It’s Now or Never

19. Return to Sender

20. That’s All Right

Top U.S. Elvis Tracks:

1. Can’t Help Falling in Love

2. Blue Christmas

3. Jailhouse Rock

4. Suspicious Minds

5. Hound Dog

6. Burning Love

7. Heartbreak Hotel

8. A Little Less Conversation – JXL Radio Edit Remix

9. In the Ghetto

10. Don’t Be Cruel

11. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

12. All Shook Up

13. It’s Now or Never

14. Blue Suede Shoes

15. Love Me Tender

16. Stuck on You

17. (You’re The) Devil in Disguise

18. Santa Claus Is Back In Town

19. Always on My Mind

20. That’s All Right

Top Countries (normalized*):

1. Sweden

2. United Kingdom

3. Chile

4. Iceland

5. Netherlands

6. Ireland

7. Belgium

8. Norway

9. Liechtenstein

10. Cyprus

11. Spain

12. Andorra

13. Greece

14. Malta

15. Australia

16. New Zealand

17. Italy

18. Switzerland

19. Monaco

20. Austria

Top Cities (normalized*):

1. Glasgow, Glasgow City, UK

2. Santiago, Region Metropolitana, CL

3. Manchester, Manchester, UK

4. Göteborg, Vastra Gotaland, SE

5. Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

6. Dublin, Dublin, IE

7. Stockholm, Stockholms Lan, SE

8. Oslo, Oslo, NO

9. Melbourne, Victoria, AU

10. Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, NL

11. Curitiba, Parana, BR

12. Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, BR

13. Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, AR

14. Mexico, Distrito Federal, MX

15. Montréal, Quebec, CA

16. London, London, City of, UK

17. Copenhagen, Hovedstaden, DK

18. Barcelona, Catalonia, ES

19. Perth, Western Australia, AU

20. Auckland, Auckland, NZ

*Elvis listening was “normalized” by dividing his streams by all streams in a country or city.