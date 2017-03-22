Do you love Ellen DeGeneres? And do you love pets — more specifically, Ellen’s pets? Then the popular TV talk-show host and digital entrepreneur has a new digital series right up your alley, and she wants to sell you a chew toy or two.

“Ellen’s Pet Dish,” a 12-episode digital series, launches Wednesday, March 22, with new episodes to be released weekly. It’s the first animated series from Ellen Digital Ventures, produced in partnership with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content studio.

The series is exclusively sponsored by PetSmart, and ads for DeGeneres’ line of pet products sold by the retailer will be displayed throughout the series. Viewers will be presented with opportunities to purchase various products, which include bedding, toys, food dishes, collars and apparel.

In the vein of “The Secret Life of Pets,” the animated series “Ellen’s Pet Dish” looks at the life of DeGeneres’ and Portia de Rossi’s pets while the humans are not at home — which, of course, revolves around watching “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The series highlights the pets’ reactions to the daily show, including the most memorable moments from DeGeneres’ celebrity interviews. In the premiere episode, the coterie of critters gathers to watch former First Lady Michelle Obama co-host “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The series will be available on the Ellen Digital Network, including on the venture’s owned-and-operated Ellentube.com website and YouTube channel. The cast of “Ellen’s Pet Dish” includes three cats (Chairman, George and Charlie) and four dogs (Wolf, Mabel, Augie and DeGeneres’ and de Rossi’s newest puppy, Kid).

The entertainer formed Ellen Digital Ventures in 2014 with Warner Bros. Television Group to extend the reach of her syndicated TV show franchise and her large social-media followings into new digital businesses. The Ellen Digital Network generates more than 300 million video views per month, according to the company.