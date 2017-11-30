Elizabeth Banks Helps Launch YouTube’s Women in Comedy Initiative

YouTube is demonstrating its commitment to girl power with its new “Women in Comedy” production program in partnership with Elizabeth Bank’s digital media company, WhoHaHa.

On Wednesday, Banks stopped by the YouTube Space in Los Angeles to help shoot content and provide consultations with women participating in the initiative.

Through the program, WhoHaHa and all nine YouTube space locations around the world will provide mentorship, support, and resources for the over 100 creators who were accepted. In addition, a collaboration video will be released in early 2018 featuring many of the accepted content creators.

Applicants were required to have a minimum of 10,000 followers, the minimum amount needed to access a YouTube Space; 50 percent of the application video must have been filmed at a YouTube Space; and the content must focus on empowering women both in front of and behind the camera.

“Over the past couple of years women have been coming together and are supporting each other, especially in the entertainment industry,” said content creator and Women in Comedy participant Molly Burke. “The platform of digital content can be used to make a difference. I think that’s what’s great about this program. It can be funny and entertaining, but you’re also learning and caring.”

Banks said that part of the power of comedy is its international appeal. She believes that the best comedy is relatable across cultures, which allows her to be an effective mentor to women across the world.

“There’s an old adage in comedy that we all poop, pee, are born, die, and there are just things that tie us together as human beings across cultures,” Banks said. “Most of the things I find sticky ideas on the internet are comedic. Right now we’re in a moment that people have a lot to say and want their truth out and if I can help put those ideas into the big marketplace, then let’s do it.”