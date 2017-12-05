Ed Sheeran, Rihanna Lead Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists of 2017 List

Spotify has revealed its annual Year in Music lists, showing the top artists, albums, tracks and moments of 2017.
Ed Sheeran is the most streamed artist of 2017 globally, and remains the most-streamed artist on Spotify with 45 million monthly listeners. His “÷” (“Divide”) was the most-streamed album of the year worldwide with 3.1 billion streams, and “Shape of You” became the most streamed track of all time on Spotify, now with over 1.4 billion streams.
“There is no doubt that 2017 was The Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify. Congratulations to Ed on an amazing achievement,” said Stefan Blom, Spotify’s Chief Content Officer.
Despite Sheeran’s huge success, hip-hop listening increased 74% over the past year, according to Spotify data — and Latin music increased by 110%, with two Latin tracks hitting #1 on Spotify for the first time: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber and “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy Williams. Yankee also held the No. 1 position on Spotify in July, a first for a Latin artist.
See Spotify’s full breakdown of 2017 below:
Most Streamed Artists
Sheeran leads with over 6.3 billion streams this year, dethroning Drake who took the top spot in 2015 and 2016. Drake is the only top 5 artist carried over from last year.
Ed Sheeran
Drake
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
The Chainsmokers
Most Streamed Female Artists
For the third year in the row, Rihanna takes home the title of most streamed female artist.
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Sia
Most Streamed Male Artists
Sheeran dominates, but for the first time Daddy Yankee claims a spot in the Top Five Most Streamed Male Artists list.
Ed Sheeran
Drake
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
Daddy Yankee
Top Five Breakout Artists
2017 was a big year for artists in groups breaking out on their own to go solo: Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello and One Direction’s Harry Styles and Liam Payne hit it big on their own as the top 3 breakout artists of the year.
Camila Cabello
Harry Styles
Liam Payne
Lil Pump
Trippie Redd
Most Streamed Groups
Coldplay’s collaboration with The Chainsmokers on “Something Just Like This” put them at the top of the groups list.
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Linkin Park
Migos
Most Streamed Tracks
Sheeran’s “Shape of You” surpassed Drake’s “One Dance” to become the all-time most-popular song on Spotify, with over 1.4 billion streams.
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” (remix) – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
Most Streamed Albums
Sheeran’s album has racked up over 3.1 billion streams on Spotify since its release in March, making it the most streamed album of the year.
“Divide” – Ed Sheeran
“More Life” – Drake
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” – The Weeknd
“Stoney” – Post Malone
Emerging 2017 Genres:
Melodic Power Metal
Chaotic Black Metal
Chillhop
Trap Latino
Future Funk
Jumpstyle
Serialism
Cinematic Dubstep
Vintage Swoon
Gamecore
U.S. ONLY
Top Five Artists in U.S.
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Future
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd
Top Five Females in U.S.
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Nicki Minaj
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Top Five Males in U.S.
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Future
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd
Top Five Tracks in the U.S.
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“XO TOUR Llif3” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Congratulations” – Post Malone
“Despacito) (remix) – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
Top Five Albums in the U.S.
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“More Life” – Drake
“Stoney” – Post Malone
“Starboy” – The Weeknd
“Divide” – Ed Sheeran