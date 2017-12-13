DreamScape Immersive Partners With Nickelodeon for Location-Based VR Experience

DreamScape Immersive, the location-based virtual reality (VR) startup headed by Disney and DreamWorks veterans, has teamed up with Nickelodeon to produce a VR experience based on Nickelodeon’s intellectual property. The commitment comes as Nickelodeon has joined other entertainment companies to invest in DreamScape’s Series B round of funding.

DreamScape Immersive is one of a handful of startups looking to take VR out of the living room, and offer consumers experiences that combine physical cues with the ability to freely walk around in virtual worlds. The company is in the process of launching its first location in Los Angeles next year, and has partnered with AMC to launch six additional locations in the future.

DreamScape announced in September that it had raised $20 million in funding led by AMC. On Wednesday, it announced that Nickelodeon, Majid Al Futtaim, VRSense Solutions Limited, and Image Nation Abu Dhabi had joined the round as additional investors, contributing another $10 million. Bold Capital Partners, 21st Century Fox, and Warner Bros., who had previously invested in the company’s Series A, also returned for more.

“This group of existing and new investors, each of whom are leaders in their own respective categories, not only share in our vision but will help DreamScape Immersive execute and grow, said DreamScape COO Aaron Grosky in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for what we’re going to be able to accomplish together.”