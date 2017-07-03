Stevie Ryan: Drake Bell, Perez Hilton, and More Remember Late YouTuber

Following the death of YouTuber Stevie Ryan, friends and family of the actress offered condolences on social media. Ryan was discovered in her home on Saturday, just a few days after the death of her grandfather. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging, according to the coroner’s office.

Actor Drake Bell mourned the loss of his ex-girlfriend, writing, “No no no! I can not believe this is happening! Please wake me up from this nightmare. I loved you and will forever miss you!” He added, “This is too much. My heart is crushed.”

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

Perez Hilton shared a parody video the two filmed together with Ryan as her YouTube personality, Little Loca, from October 2007, saying, “My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about [Stevie Ryan.]”

My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about @StevieRyan. I just mentioned her the other day! https://t.co/Jk8GFVODAA — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

Me and @StevieRyan as #LittleLoca. October 2007. Sending so much light to her loves ones. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yliaPCn8a1 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

Fellow YouTube star Michael Buckley penned, “Love you [Stevie Ryan.] A true original and way ahead of your time. Thank you for always being so kind to me.”

Love you @StevieRyan. A true original and way ahead of your time. Thank you for always being so kind to me. ❤ https://t.co/qbqlRrWnBR — Michael Buckley (@buckhollywood) July 3, 2017

Writer Adam Conover showed gratitude for her role in his career, tweeting, “[Stevie Ryan] gave me my first TV writing job. A great talent and human being, gone too soon.”

.@StevieRyan gave me my first TV writing job. A great talent and human being, gone too soon. ❤️ — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 3, 2017

NBC’s “Superstore” writer Vanessa Ramos urged others struggling with depression to reach out. “If you suffer from depression, please get help,” she posted.

I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan's passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) July 3, 2017

Last Friday, Ryan tweeted a tribute to her late grandfather, who died earlier last week. On a picture captioned, “I’m definitely his granddaughter,” she wrote, “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Read more reactions below:

Rest In Peace Stevie Ryan — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 3, 2017

So sad to hear that the world lost @stevieryan. She was an incredibly talented & special human who will be greatly missed. #ripstevieryan — Dan Levy (@danlevy) July 3, 2017

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017

Stevie Ryan is no longer with us. I love her very deeply and I regret every moment I didn't spend with her. pic.twitter.com/Xt0yt146OS — Benji Aflalo (@benjiaflalo) July 3, 2017

I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell 😔#RIP — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 3, 2017

I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell 😔#RIP — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 3, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of @StevieRyan. She was one of the 1st people I met in LA and she'll be missed. — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) July 3, 2017

I am devastated, my heart is broken…rest n peace Stevie Ryan — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) July 3, 2017