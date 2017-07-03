Stevie Ryan: Drake Bell, Perez Hilton, and More Remember Late YouTuber

Following the death of YouTuber Stevie Ryan, friends and family of the actress offered condolences on social media. Ryan was discovered in her home on Saturday, just a few days after the death of her grandfather. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging, according to the coroner’s office.
Actor Drake Bell mourned the loss of his ex-girlfriend, writing, “No no no! I can not believe this is happening! Please wake me up from this nightmare. I loved you and will forever miss you!” He added, “This is too much. My heart is crushed.”
Perez Hilton shared a parody video the two filmed together with Ryan as her YouTube personality, Little Loca, from October 2007, saying, “My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about [Stevie Ryan.]”
Fellow YouTube star Michael Buckley penned, “Love you [Stevie Ryan.] A true original and way ahead of your time. Thank you for always being so kind to me.”
Writer Adam Conover showed gratitude for her role in his career, tweeting, “[Stevie Ryan] gave me my first TV writing job. A great talent and human being, gone too soon.”
NBC’s “Superstore” writer Vanessa Ramos urged others struggling with depression to reach out. “If you suffer from depression, please get help,” she posted.
Last Friday, Ryan tweeted a tribute to her late grandfather, who died earlier last week. On a picture captioned, “I’m definitely his granddaughter,” she wrote, “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”
Read more reactions below: