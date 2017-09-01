Vamanos! ‘Dora the Explorer’ Episodes Arrive on Nickelodeon’s Noggin Service

DORA THE EXPLORER
Dora the Explorer” has arrived on Nickelodeon’s Noggin video-subscription service for preschoolers.

The Noggin app on Friday added 100 episodes from the first four seasons of “Dora the Explorer,” the animated series starring the well-known Latina heroine. The addition expands the $5.99-per-month subscription VOD service to over 1,000 full-length episodes. Also joining the lineup soon are “Zack & Quack” (26 episodes) and “Peppa Pig” (44 episodes) in October and November, respectively.

In addition, Noggin will add 13 interactive play-along preschool videos to its content slate this year for “Bubble Guppies” (September), “Team Umizoomi” (October), “Blaze and the Monster Machines” (November) and holiday-themed “Bubble Guppies” videos (December).

“Dora the Explorer,” with its trademark call-and-response format, is created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner. In the show, Dora uses her knowledge of English and Spanish to communicate with her friends, overcome obstacles and reach her goals.

Meanwhile, the first season of “Dora” is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Noggin SVOD service, launched in the spring of 2015, is available as an app on Apple’s App Store and on Google Play, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire tablets, and Roku devices. The app includes 25 series, including the recently added “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” “Trucktown,” “Miffy and Friends” and “Teletubbies.” Other titles include “Blue’s Clues,” “Go, Diego, Go!” (a “Dora the Explorer” spinoff), “Franklin,” “The Backyardigans” and “Pocoyo.”

