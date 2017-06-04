Donald Trump Criticizes London Mayor, Political Correctness in Wake of Terror Attack

President Donald Trump tweeted several times Sunday morning to continue to weigh in on pair of planned terror attacks in Central London Saturday night left seven victims dead and 48 others hospitalized. Three terrorists used a van to run over pedestrians along London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree at Borough Market. The three terrorists were killed by police at the scene.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted. “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

The mayor in question is London’s Sadiq Khan, who responded to the president through a spokesperson. “[I have] more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks,” the statement said.

Trump then turned it into an argument about gun control. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!” he wrote.

This comes after Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency meeting of members of her Cabinet to deal with the third terrorist attack in Britain in three months. The attacks have claimed the lives of at least 36 people, including 22 in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester last month.

While the case was still active shortly after midnight local time Sunday morning, President Donald Trump took to to comment on the situation, promoting his highly controversial travel ban.

Metropolitan Police have since arrested a dozen people connected to the attacks — eight men and four women from the Barking neighborhood of East London.

The incident comes less than a week before Britons go to the polls to elect a new government.

