Lindsay Lohan Defends President Trump: ‘Stop Bullying Him’

Lindsay Lohan defended President Donald Trump and his family in two tweets sent on Monday.

Lohan first responded to a screenshot of a Breitbart article about British baby Charlie Gard, who suffers from a currently incurable disease. His story has made global headlines and received Trump’s support after the parents raised money for the baby to undergo experimental treatment, despite the European Court of Human Rights’s ruling that the hospital can take him off life support.

“THIS IS our president,” Lohan wrote. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA”

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Lohan then tweeted in response to another pro-Trump tweet to defend his family. “[They] are kind people,” she wrote. “As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th”

Although she rose to fame as a child and teen actress in movies including “Parent Trap,” “Mean Girls,” and “Freaky Friday,” Lohan has recently focused on activism, particularly with the Syrian refugee crisis. She will also appear in the upcoming British comedy “Sick Note” opposite Rupert Grint.

During the 2016 election, Lohan gave a cryptic endorsement of Hillary Clinton, with the phrase “I couldn’t understand you more.” After the election results declared Trump the winner, she tweeted, “Retweet if you want a recount.” That tweet has since been deleted.