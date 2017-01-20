Donald Trump, set to be sworn in as President of the U.S. on Friday, has relinquished his beloved Android smartphone for a Secret Service-approved encrypted device, according to reports.

Now that the mogul-turned-president no longer has his civilian phone — which was a Samsung Galaxy, per a New York Times report — he may be unable to use Twitter as frequently as he has to date. However, Trump has claimed he will continue to tweet at his regular @realDonaldTrump handle as well as the White House’s official @POTUS account. (President Obama’s tweets will be archived at a new account, @POTUS44, maintained by the National Archives.)

Trump’s new secure phone has a new number that few people possess, according to the Times. The President-elect told an associate on Thursday that he had given up his regular Android device, per the Associated Press.

Trump aides “expressed relief” that he will not be able to be as easily reachable by phone, the NYT reported, as they “have often been blindsided when a reporter, outside adviser or office-seeker dialed the president-elect directly.”

Pictured above: President-elect Donald Trump at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Welcome Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2017.