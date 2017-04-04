Daleks, Cybermen and Autons — oh my.

The original 26 seasons of British sci-fi cult fave “Doctor Who” are now available exclusively in the U.S. on BritBox, the $6.99-per-month subscription-streaming service launched earlier this month by BBC Worldwide and ITV.

Apart from BritBox in the U.S., the “classic” season of “Doctor Who” — which aired from 1963-89 — are available on DVD and online transactional services including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play and Vudu. Previously the classic seasons of “Doctor Who” had at various points been available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

BBC America co-produces the modern iteration of “Doctor Who,” with season 10 set to premiere on the cabler Saturday, April 15. Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive SVOD home for the current “Doctor Who” series under a multiyear pact with BBC Worldwide North America reached last year.

For American audiences, BritBox is offering several entry points into the world of classic “Doctor Who” — regardless of their knowledge of the Whoniverse. The catalog is chronologically organized by Doctor, allowing fans to find their favorite moments starting from the very beginning, or discover new ones. BritBox also will feature specially curated classic “Doctor Who” playlists like “Monsters” and “Companions,” with the Doctor’s most epic battles through the years against his enemies.

In addition, BritBox also soon feature audio of the “lost” classic “Doctor Who” episodes, which have been unavailable for decades.

“‘Doctor Who’ continues to be a global phenomenon that spans generations,” BritBox president Soumya Sriraman said in a statement. “Whovians in the U.S. now have a one-stop-shop for the most comprehensive catalog of classic ‘Doctor Who’ to either relive the exciting adventures with their favorite Classic Doctors, or experience for the first time how it all began.”

BritBox features a lineup of British TV programming across multiple genres. It’s the exclusive U.S. home new episodes of British soaps and dramas including “EastEnders,” “Emmerdale,” “Holby City,” and “Casualty.” BritBox offers classic British comedies “Are You Being Served?,” “Fawlty Towers,” and “Keeping Up Appearances” exclusively, along with the original version of “The Office” with Ricky Gervais, “Gavin & Stacey” with James Corden, “Blackadder” with Rowan Atkinson and cult darling “Absolutely Fabulous” with Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders.

BritBox was created by BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, and ITV, the U.K.’s biggest commercial broadcaster. AMC Networks also is an investor in BritBox.