The latest Marvel superhero movie distributed by Walt Disney Studios, “Doctor Strange,” shot to the top of the national home video sales charts the week ended March 5, outselling its nearest competitor by a margin of more than four to one.

The film, which earned nearly $233 million in U.S. theaters, topped both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Meanwhile, this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner, Lionsgate’s “Moonlight,” debuted at No. 6 on both charts.

“Hacksaw Ridge,” one of two Academy Award winners – and Best Picture nominees – released on disc by Lionsgate just before the Oscars, slipped to No. 2 on both charts. Directed by Mel Gibson, the biopic about a pacifist war medic won Academy Awards for Best Achievement in Film Editing and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

The other Oscar winner, “Manchester by the Sea,” slid out of the top five, finishing at No. 7 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 8 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart. The film, which won Oscars for Best Actor (Casey Affleck) and Best Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan, who also directed), had debuted at No. 4 on both charts the prior week.

DreamWorks’ “Trolls,” distributed by 20th Century Fox, slipped to No. 3 on both charts after spending the prior week at No. 2 and the two preceding weeks as the top-selling disc.

Paramount’s “Allied,” a romantic war drama with Brad Pitt that earned just $60 million in theaters, debuted at No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 5 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

“Arrival,” a sci-fi actioner also from Paramount, slipped from No. 3 the prior week to No. 5 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 4 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

NPD research shows that “Doctor Strange” generated 76% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 48% for “Allied” and just 36% for “Moonlight.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Hacksaw Ridge” remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, while 20th Century Fox’s “Masterminds” shot up to No. 2 now that its 28-day holdback from rental powerhouse Redbox is over.

“Arrival” slipped to No. 3 from No. 2 the prior week, while “Moonlight” debuted at No. 4.

“Manchester by the Sea” slipped to No. 5 after having bowed at No. 4 the prior week.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.



Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/5/17:

1. Doctor Strange (new)

2. Hacksaw Ridge

3. Trolls

4. Allied (new)

5. Arrival

6. Moonlight (new)

7. Manchester by the Sea

8. The Secret Life of Pets

9. Boo! A Madea Halloween

10. John Wick

11. Beauty and the Beast

12. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

13. Shut In (new)

14. Deepwater Horizon

15. Pinocchio

16. Suicide Squad

17. Bad Santa 2

18. The Accountant

19. Monster House

20. The Magnificent Seven (2016)



Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 3/5/17:

1. Hacksaw Ridge

2. Masterminds

3. Arrival

4. Moonlight (new)

5. Manchester by the Sea

6. Allied (new)

7. The Girl on the Train

8. The Accountant

9. Keeping Up the Joneses

10. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.