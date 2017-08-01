Joe Jonas’ DNCE Joins YouTube’s ‘Best.Cover.Ever’ Singing-Competition Show

DNCE, the dance-rock group fronted by Joe Jonas, is joining the guest lineup on “Best.Cover.Ever.,” the singing-competition original series hitting YouTube this fall.

The members of DNCE — Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee — will join the lineup of other artists slated to participate in the show, including Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Nicky Jam, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, FLo Rida, and Jason Derulo.

“Best.Cover.Ever,” hosted by hip-hop star and actor Ludacris, is among the first ad-supported originals from the Google-owned video service, which also include shows from Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres.

In the series, the music stars will challenge up-and-coming talent to perform a cover of one of their original songs. The grand prize: The opportunity to perform a duet with the superstar artist that will premiere on YouTube. The superstar artists will then pick the one lucky cover artist for a chance to perform a whole new song together.

DNCE’s hit single “Toothbrush” has more than 74 million views on YouTube, and its 2015 breakout hit “Cake by the Ocean” has garnered over 278 million views to date. The band’s single “Kissing Strangers (feat. Nicki Minaj)” has racked up more than 37 million views since it was posted in May 2017.

Submissions for “Best.Cover.Ever.” are currently open. Fans must upload a video to YouTube showing themselves performing their cover of one of the artists’ songs; more info is available at TheBestCoverEver.com.

“Best.Cover.Ever.” is produced by Ryan Seacrest Prods. and Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are Seacrest, Ludacris, Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Georgie Hurford-Jones, Marilyn Wilson, and Ryan Seacrest Prods.’s Teri Kennedy.