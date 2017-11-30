Disney Races to Top of Disc Sales Charts with ‘Cars 3’

Disney’s “Cars 3” topped the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart for a second consecutive week, holding off a surge from Universal’s “Atomic Blonde” the week ended Nov. 18.

“Atomic Blonde,” an action thriller starring Charlize Theron, debuted at No. 2 on both charts selling about 86% as many copies in its first week as “Cars 3” did in its second (and 89% as many Blu-ray units). “Atomic Blonde” earned $51.6 million at the domestic box office.

Coming in at a distant No. 3 overall was another newcomer, Lionsgate’s “Wind River,” a murder mystery with “Avengers” stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen that earned $33.8 million in U.S. theaters. Rounding out the top five were a pair of superhero films demonstrating staying power on the home video charts: Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at No. 4 and Warner’s “Wonder Woman” at No. 5.

On the Blu-ray chart, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was No. 3, “Wonder Woman” was No. 4 and “Wind River” was No. 5.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 67% of total unit sales for “Atomic Blonde,” with 14% of its sales coming from the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format, setting a record for highest UHD Blu-ray share for a major theatrical title in its first week (14.2% compared to “Alien: Covenant” scoring 14.1% in August). For “Wind River,” Blu-ray comprised 44% of its first-week unit sales.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week ended Nov. 19, Universal’s “Girls Trip” moved to the top spot after a month-long holdback at Redbox. “Wind River” debuted at No. 2.

Rounding out the top five were “Cars 3” at No. 3, Sony Pictures’ “The Dark Tower” at No. 4 and Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” at No. 5.

John Latchem is Managing Editor of Home Media Magazine.



Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 11/18/17:

1. Cars 3

2. Atomic Blonde (new)

3. Wind River (new)

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

5. Wonder Woman

6. War for the Planet of the Apes

7. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (new)

8. The Dark Tower

9. The Emoji Movie

10. The Polar Express

11. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

12. Elf

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

14. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

15. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

16. Girls Trip

17. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (new)

18. The Lion King: Signature Collection

19. Home Alone

20. Amityville: The Awakening (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 11/19/17:

1. Girls Trip

2. Wind River (new)

3. Cars 3

4. The Dark Tower

5. War for the Planet of the Apes

6. The Emoji Movie

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming

8. The House

9. Wonder Woman

10. Baby Driver

