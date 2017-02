Disney has dropped YouTube star PewDiePie from its Maker Studios online video venture after videos with anti-semitic jokes surfaced online.

PewDiePie is the pseudonym of Felix Kjellberg, a Swedish online video star that has amassed close to 14.7 billion video views on his main channel alone.

Disney’s decision to sever ties with Kjellberg were first reported by the Wall Street Journal late Monday.

Developing.