Disney to End Netflix Deal, Sets Launch of ESPN, Disney-Branded Streaming Services

Disney is ending its distribution agreement with Netflix for new movie releases, while it’s also buying majority ownership of BAMTech — the streaming-video division founded by Major League Baseball — in a $1.58 billion deal.

The moves set a firm course for the media giant to launch direct-to-consumer internet services from ESPN and Disney. Disney said will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new movie releases, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate.

The media conglomerate said it will launch an ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018 (originally slated for the end of 2016), followed by a new Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019, powered by BAMTech. The current plan is for Disney and ESPN streaming services to be available for purchase directly from Disney and ESPN, in app stores, and from authorized pay-TV partners.

Under terms of the deal for BAMTech, Disney will pay $1.58 billion to acquire an additional 42% stake in the New York-based streaming and video infrastructure company from MLB Advanced Media, the interactive media and internet unit of Major League Baseball. A year ago, Disney acquired a 33% stake in BAMTech for $1 billion under an agreement that included an option to acquire a majority stake.

More to come.