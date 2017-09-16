Disney Maintains Grip on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Walt Disney Studios continued to dominate disc sales the week ended Sept. 9, with the studio once again snagging the two top spots on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” remained No. 1 on both charts for the third consecutive week. And Disney’s “Signature Collection” release of “The Lion King” remained at No. 2, the same spot in which it debuted the prior week.

Paramount’s “Baywatch,” based on the 1990s lifeguard series, also remained at No. 3 on both charts. Beyond those three titles, five of the seven remaining films in the top 10 on the overall disc sales chart are new releases, only one of them, however, debuting in the top five.

That honor goes to Universal Pictures’ “Megan Leavey,” a redemption story based on the true story of a young Marine corporal whose bond with her military combat dog saved many lives. The film, which only grossed $13.4 million, debuted at No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart as well as the Blu-ray Disc chart.

The four other new releases that made it into the top 10 their first week in stores: Lionsgate’s “All Eyez on Me,” No. 5 (No. 10 Blu-ray); Sony Pictures’ “Rough Night,” No. 7 (No. 6 Blu-ray); Paramount’s “PAW Patrol: The Great Pirate Rescue,” No. 8 (no ranking on the Blu-ray Disc chart); and another Lionsgate title, “First Kill,” No. 9 (No. 12 Blu-ray).

NPD data shows that “Megan Leavy” generated 49% of its total unit sales during the week from the Blu-ray Disc version, compared to 22% for “All Eyez on Me,” 45% for “Rough Night,” and 28% for “First Kill.” “PAW Patrol was only issued on DVD.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week ended Sept. 10, “Baywatch” remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week. “Rough Night” debuted at No. 2, bumping “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” back down to No. 3.

“All Eyez on Me” and “First Kill” bowed at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 9/9/17:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2. The Lion King: Signature Collection

3. Baywatch

4. Megan Leavey (new)

5. All Eyez on Me (new)

6. Alien: Covenant

7. Rough Night (new)

8. PAW Patrol: The Great Pirate Rescue (new)

9. First Kill (new)

10. The Boss Baby

11. Descendants 2

12. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

13. Guardians of the Galaxy

14. It

15. Kong: Skull Island

16. The Fate of the Furious

17. Batman and Harley Quinn

18. Moana

19. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

20. Supernatural: The Complete Twelfth Season (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 9/10/17:

1. Baywatch

2. Rough Night (new)

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

4. All Eyez on Me (new)

5. First Kill (new)

6. Snatched

7. Megan Leavey (new)

8. Alien: Covenenant

9. The Boss Baby

10. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.